House in Limavady damaged after arson attack

A house in Limavady as been 'extensively damaged' after a house fire on Sunday evening (June 20).
Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information after it was reported at 9.40pm that a house in the Benevenagh Drive area of the town was on fire.
"Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze," said Detective Inspector McKenna.
"The property has been extensively damaged but thankfully, no-one was in the house at the time.
“This was a completely reckless attack which also put neighbouring properties and the people inside at serious risk.
“We are treating this as an incident of arson and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2053 of 20/06/21.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."
