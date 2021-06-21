Derry's popular park run looks set to begin once again this weekend

Derry's popular park run is set to begin once again this weekend.

As with all sporting activities, the weekend park runs fell victim in the past year to the Covid pandemic.

However, the local run is to begin once again along Derry's quay on Saturday morning.

The popular run, which takes place weekly at 24 locations across the North, was cancelled in March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Their restart has been welcomed by Foyle MLA Mark Durkan.

“The Parkrun events have become a beloved fixture for many people and their families on a Saturday morning and one which I’ve been a part of on many occasions," he said.

“Unfortunately, it was cancelled in March last year following Executive Covid restrictions but I’m pleased that it’s return has now been given the go ahead for Saturday 26th June.

“This type of event is great for the mind and body, and is great way to generate a feeling of togetherness; a spirit of community by involving runners of all ages and volunteer marshalls which is needed now more than ever as we emerge from this crisis.

“This free event has been a welcome and welcoming addition to cities across the North in recent years.

“It is vital that we embrace anything which will be of benefit for people’s physical and mental health, as we shift our focus towards a period of recovery and I’m glad participants can once more take part in this great initiative.”