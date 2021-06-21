Derry's popular park run looks set to begin once again this weekend

Further Covid restrictions to be lifted around sporting activities

Derry's popular park run looks set to begin once again this weekend

The Derry park run takes place along the quay.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry's popular park run is set to begin once again this weekend.

As with all sporting activities, the weekend park runs fell victim in the past year to the Covid pandemic.

However, the local run is to begin once again along Derry's quay on Saturday morning.

The popular run, which takes place weekly at 24 locations across the North, was cancelled in March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19. 

Their restart has been welcomed by Foyle MLA Mark Durkan.

“The Parkrun events have become a beloved fixture for many people and their families on a Saturday morning and one which I’ve been a part of on many occasions," he said.

“Unfortunately, it was cancelled in March last year following Executive Covid restrictions but I’m pleased that it’s return has now been given the go ahead for Saturday 26th June. 

“This type of event is great for the mind and body, and is great way to generate a feeling of togetherness; a spirit of community by involving runners of all ages and volunteer marshalls which is needed now more than ever as we emerge from this crisis. 

“This free event has been a welcome and welcoming addition to cities across the North in recent years. 

“It is vital that we embrace anything which will be of benefit for people’s physical and mental health, as we shift our focus towards a period of recovery and I’m glad participants can once more take part in this great initiative.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie