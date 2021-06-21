Fundraising motorbike ride held in memory of a young man who died after entering the River Foyle

Father's Day event held again to remember Jack Glenn

Some of those who took part in yesterday's motorbike ride.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A fundraising motorbike ride has been held in memory of a young man who died after entering the River Foyle four years ago.

Jack Glenn (23), from Artigarvan near Strabane, died in March 2017.

His family mounted a huge search operation along the River Foyle, spanning almost two months, and launched the GetJackBack Facebook page to co-ordinate the hundreds of people who took part in the daily and nightly searches.

After Jack's death, his father Colin organised a motorbike event on Father's Day to raise money for local charities.

Colin said Father's has been a hard time for him since he lost his son and that the memorial bike run, which took place again yesterday, was a welcome distraction.

This year's event was support by Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

