Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Derry

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Derry.
A police spokesperson said a man's body was located at an address in Lower Nassau Street in the Rosemount area yesterday afternoon.
"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine cause of death," the PSNI spokesperson said.
