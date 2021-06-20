New mobile Covid test centre will open today in the Waterside area

Facility will be based in Altnagelvin area of the city

Growing demand for Covid testing

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A mobile Covid test centre has opened today in the Waterside area of Derry.

The facility will be based in the ground of Glendermott church at Church Brae.

There is already a mobile test centre operating at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry.

The mobile test centres are open from 9am to 3pm and can be booked through the normal channels.

