New Covid border appeal from chief medical officers in the Republic and Northern Ireland

The Chief Medical Officers in Northern Ireland and Ireland, Michael McBride and Dr Tony Holohan, have today discussed the evolving profile of COVID-19 across the island.

Following the meeting, the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) reminded people who are intending to travel across the border over the coming days to be alert to the epidemiological situation in the relevant local areas and to ensure that they avoid activities which could place them or their families at risk of COVID-19 infection.

In particular, the CMOs highlighted their growing concern with regard to the Delta variant and advised that everyone should remain careful and continue to follow the public health advice.

They said in a joint statement: "Now is a time for continued caution in order to maintain the progress made to date in each jurisdiction, until more people are fully vaccinated.

"People who are not yet protected through vaccination should remain extra vigilant, avoid crowds or large events, meet up with others outdoors where possible and come forward for testing if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19."