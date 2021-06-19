Emergency services at the scene of a road accident on the outskirts of Derry

Emergency services are currently dealing with a road accident on the outskirts of Derry.
A police spokesperson said the collision happened on the main Glenshane Road close to Drumahoe.
The spokesperson urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
There are no other details at present.
