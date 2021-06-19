Pupils at Derry school do their bit to support those in need

Pupils at St Cecilia's help with the clothes collection.
Pupils at a Derry school have been doing their bit to support people in need.
Students and staff at St Cecilia's College recently organised a clothes collection for the St Vincent de Paul charity.
A large number of items were donated through the appeal and they have now been collected by the charity.
Volunteers with St Vincent de Paul will now sell the clothes in their local shop to raise money for the vital support they provide to local families.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.