Pupils at Derry school do their bit to support those in need

Students organise a clothes collection for St Vincent de Paul charity

Pupils at St Cecilia's help with the clothes collection.

Pupils at a Derry school have been doing their bit to support people in need.

Students and staff at St Cecilia's College recently organised a clothes collection for the St Vincent de Paul charity.

A large number of items were donated through the appeal and they have now been collected by the charity.

Volunteers with St Vincent de Paul will now sell the clothes in their local shop to raise money for the vital support they provide to local families.

