Special fundraising event being held in Derry tomorrow in memory of Foyle Hospice founder

Tributes paid at funeral to founder of Foyle Hospice

Foyle Hospice founder Doctor Tom McGinley pictured with his son Ciaran.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A special event will be held this weekend in memory of Foyle Hospice founder Doctor Tom McGinley.

Dr McGinley passed away in January at the age of 86.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the local hospice, whose creation was spearheaded by Dr McGinley.

Tomorrow, a fundraising 10-mile walk/run is being held to raise money for the hospice in his memory.

The event has been organised by his Ciaran.

The walk/run will begin close to the hospice entrance at Culmore Road.

The route will see participants cross Foyle Bridge before following the footpath to Gransha.

The route will then go through Gransha grounds to the social club then onto the greenway and continue to St Columb's Park.

Those taking part will then cross over the lower deck of Craigavon Bridge before travelling along the river path past Sainsbury and back to the entrance of the hospice.

