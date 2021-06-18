Another man charged in connection with police operation linked to the INLA has been granted anonymity in court

A 34-year-old Derry man charged with drug offences as part of a cross-border police operation linked to INLA activity was today granted anonymity.

The man faces a total of 18 charges, including possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

He is further charged with conspiring to transfer criminal property.

The man was arrested in Derry this week as part of an investigation which police are linking to the activities of the INLA in the city.

Several other people have appeared in court in recent days in connection with the same investigation.

A number of those charged have been granted anonymity which means their names and addresses cannot be made public.

Their legal representatives argued that there was a 'general threat' in Derry towards people accused of drug supply offences.

The 34-year-old man appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today where another successful anonymity application was made.

No bail application was made and he was remanded in custody until June 21.