Derry man who admitted having cannabis with intent to supply escapes jail

A Derry man has escaped jail after admitting attempting to supply a Class B drug with an estimated street value of up to £15,000.

The 36-year-old, who had been granted anonymity, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on September 30 last year.

Derry Crown Court was told the drugs were discovered during a search carried out in a house in the Galliagh area of the city.

Imposing sentence, Judge Philip Babington said the 'most serious aspect of this case' was the amount of cannabis discovered which amounted to 760 grams comprising of flowering heads.

Judge Babington added: “Police estimated the potential street value as being between £7,600 and £15,200 but much depends upon how it would be sold.”

Referring to a pre-sentence report, Judge Babington added: “I am not convinced that this defendant requires support and guidance from the probation service and I therefore intend to impose a sentence of imprisonment of 12 months which I am suspending for a period of two years.”

Judge Babington told the defendant: “That means that if you are convicted of any other offence for which you could be sent to prison during the next two years you will almost inevitably have 12 months added to that other sentence.”

Judge Babington ordered the drugs be destroyed.