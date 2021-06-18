Plans for a special event in Derry later this year to recognise the efforts of community and voluntary sector during pandemic

There are plans for a special event in Derry later this year to recognise the efforts of the community and voluntary sector during the Covid pandemic.

Plans to formally acknowledge the efforts of local groups was warmly welcomed yesterday by members of the Health and Community Committee of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The decision follows a Council notice of motion passed in February to officially recognise and celebrate the dedication and commitment of the many community and voluntary organisations who stepped up to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in the midst of the crisis.

The proposals were outlined in a special report brought before the monthly committee meeting yesterday as part of a recognition and thank you campaign to be delivered over the next six months.

The campaign began this month with Volunteers Week and will culminate in a proposed formal recognition event to be hosted in November 2021, subject to government guidelines and restrictions in place at that time.

A number of other options are currently being considered, including lighting up the council buildings in tribute, a special online event highlighting the work of local organisations, and a legacy piece to be commissioned in recognition of the community effort.

Members welcomed the report, which was brought by Council’s Head of Community Development and Leisure, Barry O’Hagan, and praised the efforts of all those who played such a vital role helping to deliver services including the distribution of food parcels, prescription delivery, counselling services, activity packs, and providing essential advice and information.

Welcoming the decision, the newly appointed Chair of the Health and Community Committee, Councillor Paul Fleming, said: “I am delighted to see plans moving ahead to formally recognise what was a phenomenal campaign of support from the Community and Voluntary sector when aid was most urgently needed.

“Working with Council and the Department for Communities, this culminated in an unprecedented effort connecting people and communities right across the City and District.

“While we can never really appreciate the enormity of this effort, or thank all those who stepped up, this will go some way to demonstrating our appreciation for the work of our community and voluntary organisations during some of the darkest days of this pandemic.”

A budget of £10,000 has been allocated from Council’s in year savings to cover the cost of the campaign and officers will continue to progress plans in line with government restrictions over the coming months.