Artist appointed for NI centenary window

A local council has appointed an artist to create a £20,000 stained glass window at Coleraine Town Hall to mark the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland.

Chris McClintock Stained Glass has been appointed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the design, manufacture and installation of the 'NI 100' stained glass window.

The appointment was approved by councillors at last week's Leisure and Development Committee, while almost £90,000 in centenary grant funding was also given the nod.

Grants of £1,500 for single organisations or £3,500 for paired organisations were available, with 31 passing the application process for funding.

As the programme was oversubscribed, applicants were awarded just over 70% of the money requested.

Limavady DUP councillor Aaron Callan welcomed the appointment of the artist for the window and the approval of the grants programme.

“It is great to see such a wide range of applicants and to see the fund oversubscribed. It shows a real appetite out there to mark the centenary of the country,” he said.

“Regarding the window, we had a site visit and it was well-received by the Honourable Irish Society who thought it was a fantastic project and were excited to get involved in some way.”