Harry Gregg approval could open the floodgates, councillors told

The Council were discussing a proposal to fund a project run by the Harry Gregg Legacy Foundation.

Harry Gregg approval could open the floodgates, councillors told

Gregg was named the best goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A County Derry councillor has expressed concern that granting funding to a project launched in memory of local footballing legend Harry Gregg could set a precedent for council.

Last month the Harry Gregg Legacy Foundation (HGLF) presented plans to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to create a Youth Sport Zone in Coleraine.

The group require a capital investment of between £6 and £10 million to bring their plans to fruition, and had requested an initial £15,000 from council to complete a feasibility study.

Councillors at last week's Leisure and Development Committee were asked to choose between setting up a new technical support grant programme or offering the £15,000 as direct strategic investment.

Bann DUP councillor Adrian McQuillan was cautious in his support of the scheme, and questioned whether it would leave council open to others looking similar funding.

“Whilst I agree with Option 3 here, does it leave ourselves open for other groups looking the same process?” he asked the committee.

“I'm sort of worried about the whole project, when I heard how much it was costing to run it per year, and they seem to be going round looking for money here, there and everywhere, and got nothing.

“They've come back to council; we're the soft touches. If we don't deliver on it, we're the worst in the world and if we do, we're still the worst in the world.

“I wouldn't be keen on the project overall, but I think we have to give it its first legs at least.”

Cllr Adrian McQuillan

Council official Richard Baker confirmed a precedent would be set.

Sinn Féin councillor Sean Bateson then proposed an amendment that council award the funding but explore the establishment of a technical support grant programme for future use.

“The project looks like it could be fantastic, but I think a new grant could be the home for projects like this in terms of looking for funding,” he said.

“We can bury our heads in the sand and award the funding now, but down the line, we need to be looking at technical grant support.”

Cllr Bateson's amendment passed by 10 votes to 4.

Street art planned for County Derry towns

Funding has been made available from three government departments.

Good Relations banner revealed in Causeway

The banner will be on display for the next month.

£400,000 tourism fund finally given green light

A call-in had been taken on the decision after some councillors expressed concern.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie