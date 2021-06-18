Derry group which supports families bereaved by road tragedies praised for the 'amazing' work it does

A Derry-based support group has been praised for the support it provides for families bereaved by road tragedies.

Life After was launched in the city four years.

The group holds monthly meetings at which bereaved families meet up to support each other.

Almost 100 people are involved in Life After.

Members of the group yesterday met with Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, to highlight the work that they do.

Alderman Warke praised the 'amazing work' that the group does.

He said they helped and supported people who have lost loved ones as a result of a road traffic collision, as well as raising awareness of the effects of road death.