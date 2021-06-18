Derry Death Notices - Friday, 18th June, 2021

HARRIGAN, Mark, 16th June 2021 beloved husband of Marie, 25 Elmgrove, loving father of Stephen, Anne and Aaron, dear father-in-law of Vincent and Lynn and devoted grandfather of Tracey, Caoimhe, Marc, Aoife, Conor and Olivia and a much loved great-grandfather. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.30 am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. A private cremation will take place at a later time. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BROWNE, John, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Browne peacefully at home on 16th June 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 24 Foyle Cresent, Newbuildings, Derry. Beloved son of the late Nora and Sam R.I.P

and loving brother of Mary, Kathleen, Margaret, Sadie, Danny, Gerry and the late Jimmy and Joe R.I.P. Loved dearly by all his nieces and nephews. Reposing at his late residence from 3pm today, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 19th of June leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside, interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Ardmore cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

RATCLIFFE, George Richard Spencer, 16th June 2021, peacefully at home Kinsale Park. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth. A loving father of Sharon, Richard, Rachael and Sonia. A private service and funeral will take place on Sunday 20th June 2021. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. Time slips past but memories last.

CAMPBELL (née Duncan), Ellen, 16th June 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Jim, 235A Clooney Road, Greysteel, loving mother of Jacinta (Jackie), Belinda, Martin and David, dear mother-in-law of Cathal Callan, Cathal Heaney, Caroline and Lorraine and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted by all the wider family circle. Funeral from her home on Friday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ellen's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Star of the Sea Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St. Martin intercede for her.

KELLY, Michael, 3 Drumard Road, Draperstown. The Kelly Family are saddened to announce the sudden death of our beloved brother, brother in law, uncle and great-uncle Michael. Son of the late Bernard and Bridget Kelly. Brother of Brian, Marie (McNally), Kathleen and the late Fr.Adrian and brother in law of Art. Uncle of Bernice (Crilly) and Adrian. Great Uncle of Lorcán, Brianna, Isabella and Jamie. Michael will leave his nieces residence at 10.20am on Saturday 19th June 2021 for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown, followed by his burial in St. Columba’s cemetery, Straw. Michael will travel via the Five Mile Straight, through Moneyneena, to arrive at the Holy Rosary Church for 11.00am. Mass can be viewed via the Ballinascreen Parish webcam. Please follow government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his family circle and all who knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, (née Cox), 16th. June 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET, ( formerly of Rinmore Drive ) beloved wife of the late Robert James, Loving mother of Angelo, Eileen, Margaret, Majella, Marion, Jennifer, Karen and the late John-Paul, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister and mother-in-law. Sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home 48 Drumard Park on Saturday the 19th. Inst. at 9:20 a.m. To St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McGINTY, John, 15th June 2021 beloved husband of the late Kathleen, 37 St John’s Park, loving father of Shaun, Maria, Julie and Paul, father-in-law of Bernie, Sean, Derek and Kathryn, dear grandfather of Laura, Emily, John, Rachel, Rebecca, John, James, Oisin, Grace, Rowan, Darragh and the late Claire and Kate and great-grandfather of Lila-Kate and dear brother of Mickey, Mary, Susan, Nora, Ella, Kathleen, Olive and the late Dan, Willie, Annie and Pat. House restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Friday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KEARNEY (Glenullin) 15th June 2021. Peacefully at home John R.I.P. beloved husband of Frances; loving father of Sean, Fergal, Grainne and Roisin and cherished Granda of Shea, Niamh, Cathal, Conor, Caitlin, Cara, Tiernan, Rona, Dominic, Caolán, John Anthony, Aoife, Emma, Mary Kate and Ruari. Son of the late Willie and Annie (Ballydullaghan) and dear brother of Lena (McCracken), Nan (Graham), Brian, Liam, Matt, Mary, Blanche, Gerard, Donald, Leonard and the late James and Philomena (Larkin). Funeral from his late residence, 15 Magheramore Road, on Friday at 9:15am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church. St. Anthony pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and the entire Kearney and Heaney family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.