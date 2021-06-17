Man arrested in Derry yesterday has been charged in connection with investigation into INLA activities in Derry

Police today said that a 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following an operation targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Derry.

The man was arrested in Derry yesterday.

He has been charged with a total of 18 offences, including possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He is expected to appear by video link before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man will also be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for a further 10 drugs related offences.

The spokesperson said five other men, arrested last week as part of the same investigation, have already appeared before court charged with a number of offences.