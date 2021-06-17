Man arrested in Derry yesterday has been charged in connection with investigation into INLA activities in Derry

Defendant due to appear before local court tomorrow

Derry courthouse

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police today said that a 34-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following an operation targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Derry.

The man was arrested in Derry yesterday.

He has been charged with a total of 18 offences, including possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He is expected to appear by video link before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man will also be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for a further 10 drugs related offences.

The spokesperson said five other men, arrested last week as part of the same investigation, have already appeared before court charged with a number of offences.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie