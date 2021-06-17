Street art planned for County Derry towns

Street art in Maghera. Three other Co Derry towns are to receive a similar uplift.
Provision of street art for County Derry towns has been included in plans for recovery funding for town centres as they recover from the pandemic.
A report presented at last week's Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Leisure and Development Committee detailed the second tranche of the Town Centre Recovery Fund.
£890,000 has been granted to the council by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department for Communities (DfC).
£80,000 of the fund has been set aside for public artwork in towns across the Borough, with Limavady, Coleraine and Portstewart included in the plans.
In Coleraine, permission has been granted for artwork on the gable wall of the Methodist Church cafe, and a wall to the rear of 'Lightning Sound and Vision'.
Limavady's public art will be situated on the alleyways off Main Street and Market Street, while Portstewart will see the Crescent Coastal Path and Strand Road roundabout developed.
All artwork is set to be in place by July 2021, and forms one part of a wider regeneration scheme for the Borough's town centres.
