Family of a local couple who both died of Covid earlier this year raise thousands in their memory

Barney and Sarah (Blossom) McGlinchey died earlier this year.

The family of a local couple who both died of Covid earlier this year have raised more than £7,000 in thanks for the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital who cared for them.

Barney and Sarah (Blossom) McGlinchey, from Greysteel, died within hours of each other in the intensive care unit at the Derry hospital on January 20.

Their family paid tribute to the healthcare professionals at the hospital and set up a fundraiser for staff on the Covid ward and intensive care unit.

Their appeal raised a total of £7,650 and members of the McGlinchey family visited the hospital last week to hand over the money (photo below).

A spokesperson for the family said they were indebted to the staff of Altnagelvin.

"They have provided comfort to our parents and the wider family. Endless phone calls and questions were never a problem.

"The treatment and care was outstanding and, despite huge challenges, they brought mummy and daddy together for their final earthly journey. For this we will be eternally grateful."

