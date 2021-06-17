Police arrest a 45-year-old man in Derry as part of an investigation into an unregistered lottery

Detectives from the PSNI'S Terrorism Investigation Unit today arrested a man and conducted a search of a property in Derry.
Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences committed under Gaming and Lotteries legislation and possession of Class B controlled drugs.
"A number of items were seized during today's search and arrest operation in the Springtown area of the City as part of an ongoing investigation into an unregistered lottery controlled by the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association, which supports persons convicted of terrorist offences committed on behalf of the New IRA.”
Police said the arrested man remains in custody at this time.
