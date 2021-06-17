Mid Ulster summer schemes are back

Mid Ulster summer schemes are back

County Derry will host three Council summer schemes this year as they return after a year's hiatus.

Summer schemes, leisure camps and special offers will return for our young people this summer, as schools get ready to break up for the months of July and August.

The schemes will take place from July 19 – August 13 at Cookstown, Dungannon, Greenvale and Maghera Leisure Centres, Meadowbank Sports Arena and Moneymore Recreation Centre.

Kids from the age of 8-11 years old will have the chance to take part in fun activities including arts and crafts, games and sports. To register, an online form must be completed via the Council’s website: www.midulstercouncil.org/events

Summer camps including golf, gymnastics, canoeing, angling, tennis and dance will also be available at various locations for different age groups from 5 years old plus.

These can be booked online via the Leisure Hub: www.midulstercouncil.org/leisure

New £1 offers will also be available for under 18’s to enjoy teen gym, swim, courts, golf, track and pitches, as well as soft play for the little ones. Terms and conditions will apply with some dates unavailable due to summer scheme.

These can also be booked online via the Leisure Hub: www.midulstercouncil.org/ leisure or by contacting the leisure centres reception.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, is pleased to see the return of summer schemes.

“It’s been a tough year for us all, but especially for our young people who’ve been kept indoors and had to adjust to the new norm of home schooling, cancelled sports and after school activities," he said.

"As restrictions start to ease and we take a step closer to normality, the Council’s summer schemes, camps and special offers will help our youth get active this summer, and enjoy sports and games with their friends at our local leisure centres and sports arenas."

For more information visit www.midulstercouncil.org/events

