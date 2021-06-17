Derry councillor elected to leading role in Alliance Party

Alliance Councillor Rachael Ferguson.
Derry councillor Rachael Ferguson has been elected one of the five vice-presidents of the Alliance Party.
Elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council in May 2019, Cllr Ferguson represents Faughan District Electoral Area and has a particular interest in integrated education, more early years investment, as well as advocating for our community groups and services.
She said: “With almost 200 deaths caused by Covid in Derry Strabane, it has already brought a lot of real heartbreak to many local families.
“And the impact on local jobs is a looming issue as well as the break in schooling for our young people. There’s a lot of work to be done.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.