Derry councillor elected to leading role in Alliance Party

Rachael Ferguson one of five vice-presidents

Alliance selects Councillor Rachael Ferguson for Foyle

Derry councillor Rachael Ferguson has been elected one of the five vice-presidents of the Alliance Party.
Elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council in May 2019, Cllr Ferguson represents Faughan District Electoral Area and has a particular interest in integrated education, more early years investment, as well as advocating for our community groups and services.
She said: “With almost 200 deaths caused by Covid in Derry Strabane, it has already brought a lot of real heartbreak to many local families. 

 “And the impact on local jobs is a looming issue as well as the break in schooling for our young people.    There’s a lot of work to be done.”

