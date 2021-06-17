Derry councillor elected to leading role in Alliance Party

Derry councillor Rachael Ferguson has been elected one of the five vice-presidents of the Alliance Party.

Elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council in May 2019, Cllr Ferguson represents Faughan District Electoral Area and has a particular interest in integrated education, more early years investment, as well as advocating for our community groups and services.

She said: “With almost 200 deaths caused by Covid in Derry Strabane, it has already brought a lot of real heartbreak to many local families.

“And the impact on local jobs is a looming issue as well as the break in schooling for our young people. There’s a lot of work to be done.”