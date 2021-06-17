Derry man to step down as North's top judge

Derry man Declan Morgan, retiring as Lord Chief Justice.
Derry man Declan Morgan is to stand down as the North's judge.
The 61-year-old is to retire as Lord Chief Justice in September.
He was appointed to the role by Queen Elizabeth in February 2010.
He will be succeeded by Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan who will become the first woman to hold the post.
She has been acting as presiding coroner for Northern Ireland and recently heard the inquest into the killing of 10 people in a British Army operation in West Belfast in 1971, known as the 'Ballymurphy Massacre,' ruling all the victims were 'entirely innocent.'
