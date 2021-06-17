New booklet launched to give local Chinese catering businesses in Derry advice on Covid safety issues

A special information booklet to assist people working locally within the Chinese catering industry setting out the health and safety guidelines around coronavirus was launched this week by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke.

The information has been translated into Mandarin to ensure that the current Health and Safety information is accessible to anyone working in catering where stringent controls are required to operate safely.

Launching the booklet, Mayor Warke said it was essential that all local food businesses have access to the relevant guidelines.

"Health and Safety is paramount as we begin to take the first steps back to normality following lockdown.

"Any business serving the public, particularly those selling and delivering food products, has a responsibility to ensure they are putting the measures in place to do so safely and in full compliance with the latest guidelines.

"I want to thank the Sai Pak community for working closely with Council in the production of this leaflet which will be a valuable aid to anyone working within the catering industry who has had difficulty accessing the right information.

"And I also want to acknowledge the fantastic work being done by Council's Health and Safety and Consumer Protection Team within Environmental Heath and Council's Good Relations team, to assist local businesses as they begin the journey towards recovery after Coronavirus and help restore customer confidence at this challenging time."

Head of Health and Community with Derry and Strabane Council, Seamus Donaghy, encouraged those within the Chinese catering industry to ensure staff are aware of the new resource.

"Throughout the pandemic we have made great efforts to product and make available relevant guidance information for businesses.

"If English is not a first language, then this can be a real life barrier to accessing such important and supportive guidance, that will help with running a safe and successful business.

"Health and Safety has never been more important than during this health crisis and Council has been working with the local business community to equip them with the information they require to implement the controls needed to operate safely.

"I would encourage business owners to circulate and communicate the guidance contained in this booklet, to any staff who may benefit from it."

Welcoming the booklet, Nikki Yau from the Sai Pak community said: "The Sai Pak Chinese Community Association would like to thank Derry City and Strabane Council's Environmental Health Department and the Good Relations Team for providing very clear guidelines and information on how to help manage workplaces safely under the pandemic."

The translated booklet is downloadable from: https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Health-Community-Wellbeing/Covid-19