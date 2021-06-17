New role for well-known Derry priest

Father Michael Canny takes on important job within Derry Diocese

New role for well-known Derry priest

Father Michael Canny

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A prominent local priest has been appointed to a new role.

Father Michael Canny has been appointed as Vicar General of the Derry Diocese by Bishop Donal McKeown.

Fr Canny will step into the role vacated by Monsignor Andy Dolan and joins the other Vicar General for the Diocese, Fr Paul McCafferty.

Commenting on the new appointment, Bishop McKeown said: “The Vicar Generals have the task of both advising the Bishop in decision making and in representing the Bishop.

“Mons Andy Dolan was a wise and passionate parish-based voice who gave me great support and counsel.

“Fr Michael Canny is prepared to be a critical friend to me at this important time for the development of the Church in Derry. I thank Fr Michael for his readiness to take on this role."

Father Canny this week also celebrated the 40th anniversary of his ordination, having been ordained on June 14, 1981.

The Donegal-born priest is parish priest of the Waterside parish.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie