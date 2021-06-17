New role for well-known Derry priest

A prominent local priest has been appointed to a new role.

Father Michael Canny has been appointed as Vicar General of the Derry Diocese by Bishop Donal McKeown.

Fr Canny will step into the role vacated by Monsignor Andy Dolan and joins the other Vicar General for the Diocese, Fr Paul McCafferty.

Commenting on the new appointment, Bishop McKeown said: “The Vicar Generals have the task of both advising the Bishop in decision making and in representing the Bishop.

“Mons Andy Dolan was a wise and passionate parish-based voice who gave me great support and counsel.

“Fr Michael Canny is prepared to be a critical friend to me at this important time for the development of the Church in Derry. I thank Fr Michael for his readiness to take on this role."

Father Canny this week also celebrated the 40th anniversary of his ordination, having been ordained on June 14, 1981.

The Donegal-born priest is parish priest of the Waterside parish.