Road safety measures to be implemented at Holy Family PS



Plans for new traffic safety measures outside Holy Family Primary School in Derry have been welcomed.

The move follows a request from SDLP MLA Mark Durkan to tackle the issue of careless parking at school drop off and pick up times.

He said: “I’m pleased DfI Roads have agreed to address traffic concerns at Holy Family Primary School raised by myself, the PSNI and school users.

“Recently, I was contacted about serious issues with inconsiderate and dangerous parking in and around the vicinity of the school, along the upper stretch of the Aileach Road. Problems were most profound at school drop off and pick up times.

“I appreciate this is an issue not unique to Holy Family but rather an all too common problem for most schools. However, a few near misses of late prompted the need for urgent intervention.

“The department have agreed to install a number of bollards starting at the pedestrian crossing point on the school side and ending parallel to the start of the lay-by on the opposite side of the road. These will be put in place over the summer holidays and hopefully the school will see a benefit in the new academic year.

“DfI Roads will also add to the yellow school keep clear zig-zag markings for the length of the bollards and will refresh current markings. Hopefully this will discourage motorist from stopping close to the crossing facility and enhance the safety of all school users.

“In the interim I would appeal to all parents to be considerate when parking around schools to ensure the safety of both children and road users.”