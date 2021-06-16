Sharp rise in the rate of Covid cases in Derry's council area in the past seven days

The rate of Covid cases in Derry's council area has risen sharply in the past seven days.

The latest figures released today by the Department of Health show that there were 164 positive Covid cases reported in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area during the seven-day period from June 9 to June 15.

This is in comparison with 99 positive cases in Derry and Strabane in the previous seven-day period from June 2 to June 8.

The current rate of Covid cases in the local council area is 108.8 per 100,000 of the population.

This is the highest rate of the 11 councils in Northern Ireland and more than double the rate in any of the other council areas.

During the period from June 9 to June 15, a total of 3,320 people received a Covid test in the Derry and Strabane council area.

Across Northern Ireland, it was reported today that another 143 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, there were no further deaths from the disease reported.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,155.

A total of 124,124 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.

As of today, sixteen people who have tested positive are in hospital in Northern Ireland but none of them are in intensive care.