Man charged in connection with riots in Tullyally area of Derry earlier this year

Police in Derry have arrested and charged a sixth person in relation to serious public disorder that took place in Tullyally over the Easter holidays.

A 59-year-old man is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on July 14 charged with riot, assault on police and theft.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “This disorder that occurred over a number of nights had a significant impact on the local community.

"On one night damage was caused to a care home resulting in a night of fear and distress for those vulnerable residents.

"On responding to calls from the community police came under attack from masonry, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks leaving a dozen officers with injuries.

“Over the last few months detectives have arrested and charged six people suspected of being involved.

"Disorder of any nature impacts negatively on the local community and ties up police resources that are needed elsewhere. We will continue to work with the community to prevent further incidents of this nature.”