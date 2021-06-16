Police are warning of 'significant disruption' following a road crash in Derry this morning.
The collision happened at Crescent Link close to the junction with Rossdowney Road.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and there are no further details.
However, a PSNI spokesperson has warned motorists that there may be 'significant disruption' in the area.
