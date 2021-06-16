Castledawson company to host recruitment evening

A County Derry company is to open its doors for a recruitment evening to allow prospective students to find out more about becoming a dry lining apprentice.

Oakleaf Contracts, working in partnership with South West College (SWC), have opened their 2021 Dry Lining Apprenticeship Programme for applications.

As part of the programme, the drop-in recruitment event gives visitors a chance to view the facilities and will allow potential students to network and gain more information on the programme.

There will also be live demonstrations on the evening, while SWC staff will be available to answer questions and provide information on applications.

Clear path

Director at Oakleaf Contracts, Michael Scullion, said the company offered a clear path from site work into management.

“We anticipate that some apprentices will progress into management, whether that’s on-site or office management such as site managers and engineers, quantity surveyors or estimators,” he said.

“We place a high value on our team and many staff have progressed from site workers to senior management.

“The mixture of college learning and site work will give the students an excellent grounding and many opportunities for various routes of career progression at the end of the two-year programme.”

Head of School of Natural and Build Environment at South West College, Stephen Moss, said the programme represented a great opportunity.

“We are delighted to be involved in this exciting partnership,” he said.

“It will offer motivated young people a fantastic training and career opportunity in the modern method of construction of interior systems.

“This includes dry lining, metal partitioning, suspended ceilings and raised access flooring installation.

“This is an outstanding career opportunity that offers motivated apprentices the chance to excel through high level on and off the job training.”

The drop-in event will take place at Oakleaf Contracts headquarters in Castledawson on Thursday, June 24.

Booking is not essential, but the event will operate under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

More information on the programme and what is being offered can be found on the Oakleaf Contracts company website.