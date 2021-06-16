Natural gas connection roadshow geared up for return to local venues

Households with access to a natural gas connection in Mid Ulster are being encouraged to avail of financial incentives currently available to convert their home heating supply from oil/solid fuel.

Summer is here but now is also the time to plan ahead for when temperatures drop as the main benefits of switching to the cleaner new fuel source include instant heat and constant hot water.

Connection offers currently available to help with the cost of your natural gas installation include interest-free finance (O% APR representative) and £500 cashback (T&Cs apply).

SGN Natural Gas Warm at Home Plus also offers low-income households the chance to convert to a free fully funded natural gas heating system (T&Cs apply).

Customers keen to convert to natural gas will have an opportunity to attend upcoming information sessions hosted by SGN Natural Gas in Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt (see details below).

Darren Young, SGN Natural Gas Head of Business Development, said they were looking forward to meeting customers again following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The team will be adhering to all of the latest recommended government and public health guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

The award-winning local natural gas operator is continuing to offer 1-1 virtual appointments if customers prefer to speak to one of the connections team by Zoom.

Here’s what some recent customers had to say about their experience of converting to natural gas for convenience, reliability and to reduce their carbon emissions immediately by up to 50%.

Norman Harris, Magherafelt – “I was glad I did, and another of my neighbours went for it at the exact same time too. Everything was completed in about six weeks from sign up to boiler installation.”

Colin Wilson, Cookstown – “The really big difference between oil and natural gas is the time it takes to heat the water, it’s almost instantaneous and definitely a much cleaner system.”

John Johnstone, Dungannon - “The heating is brilliant; people who have been in the house since we switched to natural gas say it’s never been as warm.”

Information sessions are as follows: 23rd June (4pm-7pm), Ranfurly House, Dungannon; 29th June (4pm-7pm), Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt; 6th July (4pm-7pm), Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown.

For more information, please visit sgnnaturalgas.co.uk