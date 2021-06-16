Derry-based company planning to create 100 additional jobs following new investment

A Derry-based company is planning to create 100 new jobs after a major investment.

Learning Pool provides online training courses for a range of major businesses and public sector organisations.

A US investor has bought a majority share in the company.

Marlin Equity Partners has bought out Carlyle Cardinal Ireland (CCI) which invested in the company in 2016.

Marlin will make a new investment which will help the firm add a further 100 jobs.

Financial terms have not been disclosed but it is understood the business is now valued at more than £150m.

Learning Pool management have retained their shares and will reinvest in the business.

The company was founded in 2006 and has grown rapidly since the CCI investment, growing its turnover fourfold.

It employs about 260 people across the UK and United States.