Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 16th June, 2021

McDONAGH, 14th. June 2021, suddenly at his home, Martin, darling son of Michael and Ellen, loving brother of Rihanna, Pat·Christopher, and the late baby Alanna. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Suffer little children to come onto me.

CAMPBELL (née Sharkey), Breeda, 15th June 2021 peacefully at home after a short illness, beloved wife of Peter, 59 Glenrandel, Eglinton, loving mother of Joe and the late Gerard, daughter of the late Moya and Edward Sharkey, Cavan and dear sister of Cabrina, Monica, Olive, Bernard, Helena, Edward and the late Jimmy. House private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5.30 pm to 8 pm. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 12.25 pm for 1 o'clock Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Breeda's funeral service can be viewed live via the church webcam or on the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MEENAGH (nee Craig) June 14th 2021, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Maureen Ann, much loved wife of Freddie. Devoted mother of Tanya, Luelle, Wesley, Kathy and Heather, dear mother-in-law, and loving grandmother of Gideon, Hannah and Laurel. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired. Cheques payable to Faith Mission or Child Evangelism Fellowship and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Limavady Baptist Church on Thursday at 4pm (Government restrictions apply). Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle. At home with her Lord and Saviour.

CRUMLEY, George, 15th June 2021 peacefully at home, beloved husband of Mary, 31 Mossley Park, Kilfennan, loving father of Tina, Paula, Julie, Louise and Stephen, father-in-law of Kim, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Margaret. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LYNCH, Kevin, 14th June 2021 beloved partner of Noreen, 25 Dunluce Court, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Emma, Nicole and Kieran, son of the late Brian and Isobel and dear brother of Noreen, Kenny, Brian, Martina, Audrey, Caroline, Gerald and the late Peter and Sharon. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Columba’s Church, Longtower on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Kevin's mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CASEY, Elizabeth Theresa (Lily) Peacefully at Owen Mor Care Centre, 14th June 2021 RIP. Formerly of Lavery Fold.

Dearly beloved Mother of Adeline, John, Louise and the Late Lorraine and Margaret. A Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A Private service will take place on Thursday 17th June 2021 followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family Flowers only please Donations if wished to any Charity Shops in The City. Deeply regretted by her entire Family Circle and Friends. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. May the Souls of all the Faithful Departed Rest In Peace Amen.

McALEESE (Kilrea & Garvagh). Peacefully Denny R.I.P. formerly of 39 Carhill Road, Garvagh. Beloved husband of the late Josephine; loving father of Don, Terence, Fionnuala, Noel and the late Margaret and cherished granda of Ryan, Danielle, Lauren, Eunan, Clare, Ruadhri, Caragh, Shay and Jamie. Dear brother of Patricia (Dalrymple), Ivan, James and the late Bridie, John, Gretta and Joe. St. Pio pray for him. Denny’s funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

O'KANE (née O’Neill), Margaret (May). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret (May) O’Kane Née O’Neill suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 14th of June 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 11 Slievebuoy Park, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Paddy R.I.P and loving mother of Pauline Bradley, Damian, Jacqueline O’Connor, Seamus, Gregory, Sharon McGuigan, Gary and Dermot. Devoted Grandmother of Donal, Dearbhla, Fergal, Ronan, Ruairi, Caoimhe, Kirsty, Kerri and Rowan and Great Grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Brendan, Seamus, Donald, Mena, Geraldine, Carmel and the late Gerry R.I.P. A loving mother in law, sister in law and aunt. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is private. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday 16th of June leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via

https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

JERAM (née McLaughlin), 12th. June 2021, peacefully at her home in London, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness bravely borne, CAROL, beloved wife of Joe, devoted mother to Patrick and his partner Meghann. Darling daughter of Louise and the late Patsy McLaughlin, Grangemore Park, (formerly of Tyrconnell Street), adored sister of Janet, Julie, Patrick, Sid and Louise and a loving auntie to Amy, Carla, Annabel, Luke, Conor and the late Ciara. Funeral arrangements later from her mother’s home 28 Grangemore Park. Our Lady Of Knock pray for her. St Patrick pray for her.

KENNEDY, Fergal,10 Dunlogan Road, Draperstown. The Kennedy family are saddened to announce the sudden and untimely death of our much loved father, son, brother and uncle Fergal. Beloved Father of Niall and Oisin. Son of John and the late Margaret (RIP) Kennedy. Brother of Mary Columba (Peoples), Orla (O'Hagan) the late Neil (RIP), Sean, Laurence, Vincent, Eoghan and Marguerite (Quinn).

STUART, June 13th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Eileen, formerly of Scroggy Road, Limavady. Devoted wife of the late Tommy. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. (Close family only to attend the funeral, by her own request.) Will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

KILGORE, Adrianne, 14th June 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 117 Canterbury Park, beloved wife of Alan and loving mother of Andrew, Kirsty and the late Paul, dear mother in law of Maureen and Kevin and a devoted grandmother. Funeral service in Altnagelvin cemetery at 3.00pm on Wednesday 16th June 2021. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished, to Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Parents Advocate Office, Londonderry BT47 6SB. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

NICHOLL – June 14, 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, Hugh Raymond (Hugie), 136 Hillhead Road, Castledawson, dearly beloved husband of Dorothy and the late Margaret, much loved father of Raymond, father to Stevie and Rhonda, dear father-in-law of Tracey, loving and devoted grandfather of Ellie, Grace, Beth and Daniel and dearest brother of Mae (Beckett), Margaret (Pearson), Bobby and Joe. House strictly private due to current government guidelines. Funeral from his home on Thursday, June 17, at 1:30pm for service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie and Castledawson Presbyterian Church Missionary Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Forever loved and remembered by the entire Family Circle. “Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name, thou art mine” Isaiah 43 v 1.

THOMSON (née Rocks) Garvagh and formerly Castle Douglas, Scotland. Peacefully at Causeway Hospital Isabella (Isa) late of 4 Rectory Park, Garavgh. Beloved wife of James (Jimmy) and loving mother of Monica and her partner Uel. House private. A private service of thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Boveedy Presbyterian Church followed by internment in Kilrea Cemetery (arriving approx. 3pm). No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Breathe Easy Causeway c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL. "The Lord is my Shepherd".