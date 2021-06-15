Mother and daughter duo relaunch fashion business

A County Derry woman who was forced to move home due to the Covid-19 pandemic has made the most of the situation by helping to relaunch her mother's clothing boutique.

Sinead McAllister had been working in Amsterdam for almost four years when coronavirus began to sweep across the world, and had been away from home for ten.

She is now back at home helping mum Libis to take her fashion boutique, Ultimate in Fashion, into the digital age ahead of its 40th birthday in 2022.

“For almost four years, I travelled the world with my career in events within the tech industry,” said Sinead.

“When Covid-19 happened, it forced me to move home for the first time in 10 years. I never imagined going into business with my mum, but when we decided to do so it has given me a new lease of life.”

Libis McAllister and daughter Sinead in the shop in Ballymena.

Mum Libis said the pandemic had plunged her lifelong business into uncertainty, but she was able to pivot online with some council help.

“There was a point during the second lockdown where my lifelong business was in a state of flux, it was a sink or swim situation which was very scary for us all,” she said.

“We received some support from our local council to be able to move our business online. Without it, we would not be in the position we are today, and I am grateful that Sinead and I can do it together.”

Ultimate in Fashion launched their 'Next Generation' collection, a mother-daughter collaboration with a pop-up event last week and more information can be found on their website.