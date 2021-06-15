Derry weather - Is our summer over?

Mainly dry and bright tomorrow.
Rain will gradually move east this evening, bringing clearer weather by the end of the night. Minimum temperature 9 °C.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells, chance of an afternoon shower. Light winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
It will be main dry and bright on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a chance of the odd shower on Thursday.
