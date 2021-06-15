Derry weather - Is our summer over?

What the forecasters are predicting for the next few days

Derry weather - as the weekend approaches, here's what it will be like...

Mainly dry and bright tomorrow.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Rain will gradually move east this evening, bringing clearer weather by the end of the night. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells, chance of an afternoon shower. Light winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

It will be main dry and bright on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a chance of the odd shower on Thursday.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie