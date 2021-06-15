Council says it is having problems with young people trespassing at the Brandywell Stadium in Derry in the evenings

Concern expressed about young people's safety

New security measures at the Brandywell to stop fans sitting on top of the walls to watch Derry matches

The metal spikes have been placed on top of the walls at the Brandywell.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

There are problems with young people trespassing at the Brandywell Stadium in Derry.

The owners of the stadium, Derry City and Strabane District Council, today warned that someone could be seriously injured if the problem does not stop.

It emerged last week that spikes have been installed on top of the walls at the Brandywell.

The council said that it is experiencing issues with trespassing at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium outside of opening hours.

A council spokesperson said: "We are appealing to young people to refrain from trespassing into the ground, and we would ask parents to please reiterate this message with their children.

"This is a health and safety issue, and someone could be seriously injured if this does not cease immediately."

