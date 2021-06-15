Calls for meeting to discuss withdrawal of unionist politicians from bonfire group in Derry

There have been calls for a meeting to be organised to discuss the issues involved after unionist councillors on Derry City and Strabane District Council withdrew from a bonfire group.

The local council set up a Bonfire Working Group in 2017.

The purpose was to have councillors from different backgrounds representing all political parties in order to show respect for cultural traditions, respect for the law, and respect each other.

The group recognised that bonfires can be expressions of culture and some support them while others wish to explore alternatives.

In recent years, successful negotiations have taken place to encourage the removal of tyres and other toxic materials to respect the health and well-being of all people.

The local council yesterday held a special meeting to decide which councillors would sit on the various groups managed by the council.

When it came to nominating for the Bonfire Working Group, DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock and UUP Alderman Darren Guy told the meeting that neither of their parties would be nominating councillors to the group this year.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney has urged unionist councillors to rejoin the group.

He has council officials to set up a meeting to discuss the issues involved.