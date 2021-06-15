Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 15th June, 2021

LYNCH, Kevin, 14th June 2021 beloved partner of Noreen, 25 Dunluce Court, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Emma, Nicole and Kieran, son of the late Brian and Isobel and dear brother of Noreen, Kenny, Brian, Martina, Audrey, Caroline, Gerald and the late Peter and Sharon. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Columba’s Church, Longtower on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Kevin's mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DILLON, Philomena (Phyllis), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Philomena (Phyllis) Dillon, peacefully at her daughter Catherine's home, surrounded by all her loving family on the 13th of June 2021. Late of 9 Inveroe Gardens, Creggan. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Denis. Devoted mother of Ann, Catherine, Damien, Teresa, Paula, Michael, Martin, Noella, Mark and the late Denis. Loving grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearest friend of Joan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her sons and daughters-in-law, wider family circle and friends. Phyllis's remains are now reposing at her daughter Catherine's residence, 1 Cashelmore Park, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 15th June at 9:20am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Phyllis's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan St. Martin Pray For Her. St. Anthony Intercede For Her. "Always Loved & Will Never Be Forgotten"

McLAUGHLIN (née Murray), May, (Newsagent) 13th June 2021 peacefully at Brooklands Edenballymore Lodge, beloved wife of the late Cecil, formerly of Culmore Park and Lower Garden City, loving mother of Pauline and Maureen, mother-in-law of Tommy, much loved grandmother of Helen (Rab) and Jayne (Philip), great-grandmother of Sophie, Emily, Ronan and Matthew and dear sister of the late Michael. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 1 Ardcaien, Culmore Road, on Tuesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patricks Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the Altnagelvin cemetery. May's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, BT47 6AL. The Lord is my Shepherd.

CASEY, Elizabeth Theresa (Lily) Peacefully at Owen Mor Care Centre, 14th June 2021 RIP. Formerly of Lavery Fold.

Dearly beloved Mother of Adeline, John, Louise and the Late Lorraine and Margaret. A Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A Private service will take place on Thursday 17th June 2021 followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family Flowers only please Donations if wished to any Charity Shops in The City. Deeply regretted by her entire Family Circle and Friends. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. May the Souls of all the Faithful Departed Rest In Peace Amen.

O'KANE (née O’Neill), Margaret (May). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret (May) O’Kane Née O’Neill suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 14th of June 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 11 Slievebuoy Park, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Paddy R.I.P and loving mother of Pauline Bradley, Damian, Jacqueline O’Connor, Seamus, Gregory, Sharon McGuigan, Gary and Dermot. Devoted Grandmother of Donal, Dearbhla, Fergal, Ronan, Ruairi, Caoimhe, Kirsty, Kerri and Rowan and Great Grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Brendan, Seamus, Donald, Mena, Geraldine, Carmel and the late Gerry R.I.P. A loving mother in law, sister in law and aunt. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is private. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday 16th of June leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via

https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

JERAM (née McLaughlin), 12th. June 2021, peacefully at her home in London, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness bravely borne, CAROL, beloved wife of Joe, devoted mother to Patrick and his partner Meghann. Darling daughter of Louise and the late Patsy McLaughlin, Grangemore Park, (formerly of Tyrconnell Street), adored sister of Janet, Julie, Patrick, Sid and Louise and a loving auntie to Amy, Carla, Annabel, Luke, Conor and the late Ciara. Funeral arrangements later from her mother’s home 28 Grangemore Park. Our Lady Of Knock pray for her. St Patrick pray for her.

KENNEDY, Fergal,10 Dunlogan Road, Draperstown. The Kennedy family are saddened to announce the sudden and untimely death of our much loved father, son, brother and uncle Fergal. Beloved Father of Niall and Oisin. Son of John and the late Margaret (RIP) Kennedy. Brother of Mary Columba (Peoples), Orla (O'Hagan) the late Neil (RIP), Sean, Laurence, Vincent, Eoghan and Marguerite (Quinn).

STUART, June 13th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Eileen, formerly of Scroggy Road, Limavady. Devoted wife of the late Tommy. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. (Close family only to attend the funeral, by her own request.) Will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

KILGORE, Adrianne, 14th June 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 117 Canterbury Park, beloved wife of Alan and loving mother of Andrew, Kirsty and the late Paul, dear mother in law of Maureen and Kevin and a devoted grandmother. Funeral service in Altnagelvin cemetery at 3.00pm on Wednesday 16th June 2021. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished, to Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Parents Advocate Office, Londonderry BT47 6SB. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

NICHOLL – June 14, 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, Hugh Raymond (Hugie), 136 Hillhead Road, Castledawson, dearly beloved husband of Dorothy and the late Margaret, much loved father of Raymond, father to Stevie and Rhonda, dear father-in-law of Tracey, loving and devoted grandfather of Ellie, Grace, Beth and Daniel and dearest brother of Mae (Beckett), Margaret (Pearson), Bobby and Joe. House strictly private due to current government guidelines. Funeral from his home on Thursday, June 17, at 1:30pm for service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie and Castledawson Presbyterian Church Missionary Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Forever loved and remembered by the entire Family Circle. “Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name, thou art mine” Isaiah 43 v 1.

THOMSON (née Rocks) Garvagh and formerly Castle Douglas, Scotland. Peacefully at Causeway Hospital Isabella (Isa) late of 4 Rectory Park, Garavgh. Beloved wife of James (Jimmy) and loving mother of Monica and her partner Uel. House private. A private service of thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Boveedy Presbyterian Church followed by internment in Kilrea Cemetery (arriving approx. 3pm). No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Breathe Easy Causeway c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL. "The Lord is my Shepherd".

HOGG, Wilbert – 12th June, 2021 (peacefully) at the Mid Ulster Hospital, dearly loved son of the late James and Violet, much loved brother of Eric and Eileen, dear brother-in-law of Mary and the late Lexie, loving uncle of Peter, James, Gavin, Erica, Melissa, Mark and Jonathan and also a dear great-uncle. House strictly private due to current government regulations. Funeral from his home, 11 Maghadone Lane, Moneymore tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1:30pm for service in Saltersland Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm approximately, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Let the Bible Speak payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his brother, sister and the entire family circle. The Lord is mMy Shepherd

JACKSON, Caroline (Carol), nee Magee - 13th June, 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Roy and loving mother of Yvonne, Wendy, Sylvia and Sonia, dear mother-in-law of Brian, Mark, Alaster and Steven and a devoted grandmother of Jordan, Dylan, Sarah, James, Brandon, Adam, Jayden and Mason and a dear sister of Lloyd and Louise. Funeral leaving the family home, 30 Heron Way at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 16th June, for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.