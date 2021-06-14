Should there be railway stops at Strathfoyle, City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly?

The minister in charge of transport has again spoken of her ambition to improve rail services to Derry.

Nichola Mallon, Minister for Infrastructure, made her comments in a response to a question at Stormont.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir had asked the minister to detail the scope of the feasibility study concerning provision of additional rail halts on the line from Derry to Coleraine.

Mrs Mallon said she was ambitious for the rail network and is keen to do all that she can to progress rail improvements 'within the limited budgetary envelope that I have available'.

"I believe that rail has huge untapped potential to deliver multiple benefits across our island and I am committed to addressing regional imbalance by improving connectivity to the North West area.

"In line with this, I have commissioned a feasibility study to get Phase 3 of the Coleraine to Derry project back on track.

"I have also commissioned additional studies to explore the possibility of a half hourly service from Derry to Belfast as well as providing additional halts at Ballykelly, Strathfoyle and City of Derry Airport/Eglinton.

"In terms of their scope, the feasibility studies are considering the future demand and benefit for those future halts located between Bellarena and Derry.

"They will also consider the additional halts within the context of their impact on the overall network timetable," she added.