Derry's two bishops land roles in a new film about the devastating impact of Covid pandemic

Derry's two bishops have landed acting roles in a film based around Covid-19 and the tragic impact the virus has had on so many families.

President Michael D. Higgins has also sent the city’s innovative film company, Black North Productions, his best wishes in the production of their forthcoming short film, 'Grief.'

The city’s new Mayor. Alderman Graham Warke, will take part along with Catholic Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, and the Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Andrew Forster, in a token of solidarity and remembrance with everyone who has lost a family member, relative or friend due to the current pandemic.

The second scene of the film will be shot on Sunday next, June 20, in the city which will see three local biker clubs escort a hearse and coffin, supplied by Bradley and McLaughlin Undertakers to a city centre location.

Citing social distancing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Joseph McCarthy, writer, producer and director with the film company, said anyone who wanted to join in with the proceedings could only mix with people from their own households.

He added: “However, they are welcome to contact Black North Production through our Facebook page to book a slot and come along and place a flower, poem, message or photo in the open coffin, as a token of remembrance.

“Black North marshals will be on hand to ensure social distancing. A choir will be placed close to the coffin and will be singing throughout. Why not come along and remember all those who have died from both the city and indeed across the world.”

Pointing out Black North Productions funding the film from their own limited budget, Mr McCarthy said if anyone would like to support them, they should 'drop' him a personal message on Facebook.

“All help will be very much appreciated. Grief will be a new and ambitious venture for the local film company who grow in both membership and recognition with every innovative film.

“The company will also be in contact with several local schools to give pupils a chance to become involved in further shoots.

“It’s all happening at Black North Productions and given that our funding is, in film terms, basically non-existent, we do a lot with very little and will continue to lead, but never follow.

"Black North would like to thank Charles, at Bradley & McLaughlin Undertakers for his continued support, the Exiles RC, Centurions MCC, Trish Kelly and 'Jixer' who will escort the coffin,” added Mr McCarthy.