Arlene Foster officially steps down as First Minister

Former DUP leader makes her final speech as Executive leader at Stormont

_87561253_arlenefoster3

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Arlene Foster has resigned as First Minister.

The former DUP leader made her final address as First Minister at the Stormont Assembly a short time ago.

She will officially resign from the role at 1pm.

Mrs Foster served as first minister from January 2016 to January 2017 - when the NI Assembly collapsed - and again from January 2020.

She stood down as DUP leader after an internal party revolt, with at least 22 assembly members (MLAs) and four MPs signing a letter of no confidence.

Mrs Foster began making a statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly at 12:00.

Her departure has prompted a series of resignations within the DUP, with several councillors and party members expressing their anger about how she was ousted.

It emerged that local councillor DUP Ryan McCready was among the councillors who had resigned from the party.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie