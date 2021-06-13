Derry weather - what we can expect in the coming days

What the forecasters are predicting

Derry weather... what we can expect tomorrow

Tomorrow will be dry with a few light showers.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

After a warm day, with sunny spells, it will become cloudy this evening with occasional rain which will pass to the east towards dawn. Clear spells and a few isolated light showers will follow from the west. Minimum temperature 9 °C.


Many places will stay dry tomorrow, but there will be few light showers about, brought on by fresh westerly winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and bright with rain late in the day and overnight before clearing eastwards on Wedneday which will have showers and brighter spells.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie