Derry weather - what we can expect in the coming days

Tomorrow will be dry with a few light showers.
After a warm day, with sunny spells, it will become cloudy this evening with occasional rain which will pass to the east towards dawn. Clear spells and a few isolated light showers will follow from the west. Minimum temperature 9 °C.
Many places will stay dry tomorrow, but there will be few light showers about, brought on by fresh westerly winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Tuesday will be mainly dry and bright with rain late in the day and overnight before clearing eastwards on Wedneday which will have showers and brighter spells.
