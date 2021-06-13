Derry weather - what we can expect in the coming days

After a warm day, with sunny spells, it will become cloudy this evening with occasional rain which will pass to the east towards dawn. Clear spells and a few isolated light showers will follow from the west. Minimum temperature 9 °C.



Many places will stay dry tomorrow, but there will be few light showers about, brought on by fresh westerly winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and bright with rain late in the day and overnight before clearing eastwards on Wedneday which will have showers and brighter spells.