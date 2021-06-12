Homes evacuated in Derry security alert

Police in attendance at St Brecan's Park security alert.
A number of homes have been evacuated in the Waterside area of Derry due to a security alert.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said police were in attendance at St Brecan's Park following the report of a suspicious object.
The spokesperson added: “A number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
