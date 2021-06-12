A Derry doctor is taking on a huge running challenge to raise money for two charities close to his heart.

Doctor Gavin McAteer will run from Mizen Head in County Cork to Malin Head in County Donegal over six days in September.

The run from the bottom to the top of Ireland will cover 360 miles.

Dr McAteer, who is a GP at Quayside Medical Centre, is aiming to run 10 hours a day covering between 60 and 70 miles each day.

The money raised by the 43-year-old will be donated to two charities – Action Duchenne and Top of the Hill Youth and Community Group.

Dr McAteer's son has played football with Top of the Hill for the past eight years, while his friend Kevin O'Doherty's son, Niall, suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life-limiting condition for which there is currently no cure.

Action Duchenne raises money to support efforts to find a cure for the condition.

Dr McAteer ran his first marathon several years ago and has achieved a personal best time of 2 hours 50 minutes.

However, he felt that he always wanted to take on a tougher challenge.

A family visit to Ireland's highest point at Malin Head last year helped make his mind up.

“When we were there, I noticed a plaque which highlighted the distance from Malin Head to Mizen Head. Reading that was like picking a scab. I knew then that it was a challenge I wanted to take on,” he said.

Dr McAteer, who lives at Victoria Gate in the Waterside, approached a couple of friends and they agreed to come on board to act as his support team.

He will set off Mizen Head on September 6.

The plan is for the epic run to finish at Malin Head on Saturday, September 11.

Early plans are also being made for a special event in Derry on the morning of September 11 as Dr McAteer runs through his home town.

It is hoped that a large crowd will be able to accompany him as he makes his way through the city.

Awareness

Niall O'Doherty's mother, Deborah, said they were touched that Dr McAteer had chosen Action Duchenne to be one of the charities to benefit from his run.

The O'Dohertys themselves have helped raise thousands of pounds for the charity in recent years.

“As well as raising money for Action Duchenne, we also want to help raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“It affects a lot of families throughout Ireland but most people know very little about it.

“It is great to have Gavin's support and his brilliant efforts will be a great way of raising awareness about the condition as well as raising money to help find a cure for it.”

Mrs O'Doherty said Action Duchenne will be sending them T-shirts for people to wear during the planned event to welcome Dr McAteer into Derry during his run.

Anyone who would like to buy a T-shirt or any businesses who would like to provide sponsorship for the run can contact Mrs O'Doherty on 07927400670.

You can make a donation to support Dr McAteer here - https://bit.ly/3gbGTRT