Derry actress Roma Downey to receive an OBE for her commitment to the world of arts and drama

Derry actress Roma Downey is to receive an OBE for her contribution to the arts and drama.

The TV star is being honoured also for her commitment to the community in Northern Ireland.

The Derry woman has been recognised in Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Honours 2021 List.

Among others being honoured is local businessman Kieran Kennedy who is to receive an MBE in recognition of services to Business and the Economy during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Mr Kennedy is synonymous with the successful expansion of O’Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd over the last 42 years.

He said: “Whilst I am obviously delighted to be awarded with an MBE, I am very much aware that it’s not just about me. I am supported by a wonderful team and loving family without whose help and dedication, none of our achievements would have been possible.”

Mr Kennedy also holds key roles as Chairman of 21 Training, Chairman of Strabane BID and board member with Invest Northern Ireland.

He is also the only Northern Ireland representative from manufacturing to the Department of Trade and Industry trade advisory group.

William Hunter is to receive an OBE for her services to the economy in County Derry.

Karen Moore, Head of Quality Enhancement at the North West Regional College, is to receive an MBE for services to education.

William Craig is to receive a BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to cricket and the community in Eglinton.

Sylvia McKeegan will also receive a BEM for services to the community in Derry.