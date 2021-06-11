Man to face 43 charges after a major police operation against the INLA in Derry

Accused to appear before local court tomorrow

Man to face 43 charges after a major police operation against the INLA in Derry

Some of the items seized by police during the operation.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 34-year-old man with a number of offences following an operation targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Derry.

The man has been charged with a total of 43 charges, including being concerned in supply of a class B drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drug and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He is expected to appear by video link before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He will also be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for the offence of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to be knowingly involved in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods.

Four other men, arrested as part of the same investigation, today appeared before the local court charged with a number of offences.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie