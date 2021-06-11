Man to face 43 charges after a major police operation against the INLA in Derry

Some of the items seized by police during the operation.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 34-year-old man with a number of offences following an operation targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Derry.
The man has been charged with a total of 43 charges, including being concerned in supply of a class B drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of class B controlled drug and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.
He is expected to appear by video link before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.
He will also be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for the offence of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to be knowingly involved in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods.
Four other men, arrested as part of the same investigation, today appeared before the local court charged with a number of offences.
