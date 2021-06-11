Kilrea company launches new website

A County Derry electrical company has revealed its new-look website at an official launch event last week.

Donaghy Bros, with stores in Kilrea and Limavady, has launched the website in partnership with software firm Pinpoint Designs.

The new site includes an out-of-stock alert feature that will send a notification to customers trying to buy any item that is out of stock.

Dermot and James Donaghy.

Owner James Donaghy said he hoped the website would increase the company's ability to compete with the multi-nationals.

“We have always recognised the importance of our Ecommerce site and want to give customers an online experience that matches the in-store one,” he said.

“We began investing substantially in our online business in 2014 in order to compete with the multi-nationals and expand our customer base beyond Northern Ireland.

“With the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the footfall within the local high streets it cemented our view to further invest in this area of our business.”

The website launch comes soon after the company announced they had purchased the old Danske Bank building in Kilrea, where they hope to develop office space and a staff training centre.

The site can be accessed here.