Principal of a special needs school in Derry denies 10 sexual offences

Derry courthouse.
The principal of a special needs school in Derry has denied 10 sexual offences when he appeared at Derry Crown Court today.
Michael Dobbins, 53, whose address was Greenhaw Road in Derry, appeared by videolink for his arraignment.
He was charged with six counts of rape on dates between January 1, 2013 and February 23, 2015.
He also faced two counts of sexual assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault and one charge of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder who would have been unable to consent on the same dates.
When all the charges were put to him, Dobbins replied 'definitely not guilty'.
It was said that it was anticipated the trial would last two weeks but Judge Philip Babington said he would not set a date for a trial yet and would review the case on July 7.
Dobbins was released on continuing bail.
