Police investigating a hit-and-run incident at a retail park in Derry yesterday

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Derry yesterday.

The incident occurred in Crescent Link Retail Park between 5pm and 7.45pm.

A police spokesperson said a silver Mercedes E Class was parked in the vicinity of McDonald's and Link 47 when it suffered damage to the front drivers side of the vehicle.

The spokesperson said: "Unfortunately it appears the driver of the suspect vehicle drove on without making any efforts to speak with the owner of the Mercedes.

"A partial description of the driver and vehicle has been passed to police and paint transfer from the suspect vehicle is currently being considered for forensic analysis.

"We are also making efforts to review CCTV on the area over the coming few days.

"If you were the driver we would encourage you to make contact ASAP as the victim would prefer to resolve the matter amicably without police involvement.

"If you are the driver or witnessed the collision please give us a ring on 101 quoting reference number 2041 of 10/06/2021."