Four people rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI after small yacht ran aground off Lisfannon beach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Four people were rescued last night after their small yacht ran aground off Lisfannon beach.

Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked shortly after 8.15pm by the Irish Coast Guard.

The vessel was removed from the sandbank and escorted back to safety at Fahan Marina.

